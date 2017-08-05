Armenian-Iranian economic ties have prospects for deepening, says expert on Iranian studies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s close relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as with the European Union enable Iran to further deepen the ties with Armenia especially in economic sphere, Karen Mkrtchyan – expert on Iranian studies, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The implementation of various programs and the establishment of free economic zone by Iran enable the two sides to propose new business programs. The Armenian side must have serious expectations from the free economic zone to be launched soon on the Armenian-Iranian border. Under this program the Armenian and Iranian businesses will develop. The free economic zone will enable Iran to export goods to the EAEU multimillion market via Armenia. And one of the most prospective fields for Iran is perhaps the energy resources”, the expert said.

According to him, Armenia and Iran are regional security creators, rather than security threats like Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Even if there are problems in the Armenian-Iranian relations, they can be solved. However, there are no serious problems as such. There must be consistency on each issue and it’s necessary to find solutions through negotiations than contractions”, he said.

Commenting on President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Iran, Karen Mkrtchyan said the President’s attendance to the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Iran Hassan Rouhani means that the Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations are at a high level.

“The Armenian delegation includes also the minister of energy and natural resources. In order to record progress in economic ties the visit of ministers of economic bloc is very important”, the expert said, adding that the President’s recent interviews to Iranian media confirm that there are key commonalities in the foreign policy of Armenia and Iran.