Return Foundation Chairman Aragats Akhoyan not surprised by demolition of Armenian cemetery in Turkey

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Demolition of Armenian cemetery in Turkey is nothing new. It’s not surprising that the local authorities of Edremit district of Van Province permitted to build toilets in the territory of the Armenian cemetery in Dilkaya village, Aragats Akhoyan – Chairman of the ‘Return’ foundation, member of the National Congress of Western Armenians, told a press conference in Armenpress. He has just returned from the Western Armenia.

“I have visited the site and got acquainted with the issue. That area is close to the beach, the local authorities have decided to provide the beach with infrastructures, therefore, they built toilets on those areas”, Aragats Akhoyan said, adding that despite criticism by Kurds, media, the construction has been quickly carried out. Akhoyan told that they were informed that during the construction works human bones have been discovered.

“Turkey has not changed its policy and approaches. We have witnessed that numerous other Armenian cultural values have been eliminated. The maintenance of the Holy Cross of Akhtamar and the St. Giragos churches are not enough to be presented to the world as a civilized country”, he said.