Trump, Macron discuss expanding cooperation in Syria and Iraq


YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of France Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation during which they discussed issues relating to expanding the cooperation in the ongoing crisis in Syria and Iraq, The National reports.

The two Presidents also discussed the current situation in Venezuela and agreed that President Nicolas Maduro’s regime ‘must restore the rights of the Venezuelan people’.



