PM Karapetyan holds consultation in Armavir province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held consultation in Armavir province on August 4 during which the process of development programs of the province and communities, as well as the works and upcoming steps were discussed, press service of the government told Armnpress.

Presenting the socio-economic situation of the province and the main figures, Governor Ashot Ghahramanyan said the province’s share in the country’s GDP was 5-6% in 2015-2016. The gross agricultural product volume comprises 167 billion AMD.

48002 farms are engaged in agriculture, 34 companies in agricultural product processing and production. 11 out of investment programs submitted by the province to the government relate to the agriculture field. By the assistance of the PM Karapetyan, solar power plants have been installed in Lernamerdz community.

5-year development programs for 97 communities of the province have been developed, the formation and performance works of the budget have been controlled.

Armavir Governor Ashot Ghahramanyan said the province is actively cooperating with territorial units of several countries aimed at attracting investments and implementing socio-economic development programs. The priority task of the province is provision of employment, creation of new jobs and increase of the welfare of the people.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing steps, the PM informed that currently the government is discussing the opportunities to promote business programs through state assistance tools.

A number of issues relating to waste management, organization of agricultural works, situation of irrigation water supply, the protection system from disasters, the implementation process of programs being carried out by the state assistance and the interim results were touched upon during the consultation.

“For the development of agriculture, protection of water resources we consider priority the construction of small and medium reservoirs. It will contribute to decreasing water maintenance costs. We will consistently move forward on this path”, the PM said.

He also discussed the ongoing works in education and healthcare spheres with the representatives of the fields. The PM talked about the logic of ongoing reforms, proposing to discuss the further steps with the respective agencies. Programs aimed at boosting the business environment and attracting investments, as well as land use and urban development programs were presented.