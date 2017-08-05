LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $1911.00, copper price up by 0.62% to $6357.00, lead price up by 0.04% to $2366.00, nickel price up by 0.87% to $10400.00, tin price up by 0.58% to $20725.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2814.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
