LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $1911.00, copper price up by 0.62% to $6357.00, lead price up by 0.04% to $2366.00, nickel price up by 0.87% to $10400.00, tin price up by 0.58% to $20725.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2814.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.