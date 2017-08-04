PM Karapetyan introduced on Zangi company’s programs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Zangi IT company, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM was introduced on the company activity, achievements, ongoing and prospective programs.

It was reported that Zangi is a communication system for new generation which enables to make free calls, video calls and exchange messages.

Company director Vahram Martirosyan informed that the app has 1.5 million subscribers and tens of thousands people communicate with each other via the app in a day. Since 2016 the company entered new development stage, in particular, it obtained 20+ Business-To-Business (B2B) partners from 12 countries of the world. Currently the company is engaged in creation of telecommunication infrastructures across countries.

The Armenian app this year has been presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and at the moment it is going to participate in the upcoming GITEX and Capacity Europe expos in Dubai and London.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to the consistent development of the IT field, in particular, the Armenian company, stating that this sector will be in the spotlight of the Government. The PM added that the Government is ready to discuss the proposals and programs of the private sector aimed at boosting the field and implementing them.





