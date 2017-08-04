Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-17

YEREVAN, 4 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 478.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.79 drams to 568.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.93 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.77 drams to 629.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 21.05 drams to 19519.62 drams. Silver price down by 3.05 drams to 253.52 drams. Platinum price up by 247.80 drams to 14715.53 drams.