Turkish and Iranian archeologists carry out excavations in Van

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Excavations are currently being carried out in certain parts of historical Armenia, Edik Minasyan – dean of the YSU history faculty, told reporters while summarizing the results of pilgrimage to historical Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Turkish and Iranian archeologists carry out joint excavations in Van. Excavations are also being implemented through the funds of UNESCO and the local archeological company.

“The local Turkish archeologists carry out excavations with the group of Iranian archeologists. The Iranian archeologists informed us that during the excavations many monuments of pre-Christian era, ancient human bones, as well as traces of apartments have been discovered. Assyrian and Urartu inscriptions have been maintained on a rocky structure in Van”, Minasyan said.

Minasyan informed that currently excavations are being carried out in Ani. “Excavations are being conducted around the walls with the help of UNESCO and the local archeological company. It seems the remains of the ancient fortress built on the walls are being discovered”, he said.

Minasyan added that in the recent period active construction works are being carried out near the Kars fortress.