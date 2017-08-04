Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen capture 3rd place

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The tank crewmen of the Armenian Armed Forces participated in the 1st stage of the Tank Biathlon 2017 which is being held within the frames of the International Army Games in Russia, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian crewmen completed the race in 32 minutes 12 seconds and captured the 3rd place.

The Armenian crew consisted of 19-year-old soldiers Harutyun Davtyan, Artur Grigoryan and Hayk Grigoryan.

Armenian tankers competed with crewmen of India (1st place), Venezuela (2nd place) and Nicaragua (4th place).