Turks and Kurds destroy grounds of many churches of historical Armenia for search of gold

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian churches of historical Armenia need restoration, however, only those included in the UNESCO program are being reconstructed, reports Armenpress.

The remaining churches are in poor condition. Turks and Kurds have destroyed the grounds of almost all Armenian churches for the search of gold.

“The Armenian churches are mainly in poor condition. There are also many broken cross-stones. However, the churches under the UNESCO program are being restored. For instance, we noticed that stones were brought for restoration of the St Savior Church of Ani. The St. Gregory the Illuminator Church has been restored to some extent, however, the Turkish and Armenian styles were intertwined”, Edik Minasyan – dean of YSU history faculty, told reporters, summarizing the results of pilgrimage to historical Armenia.

“In 2015 the Van Mayor promised to restore the Armenian monuments, however, he was arrested while returning to Turkey, and the program was not implemented. Currently our major task is the restoration of architectural monuments”, Minasyan said.