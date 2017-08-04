Air temperature to gradually increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia on August 5-9, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress.

In the daytime up to 39...41 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley. The daily average air temperature will be 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

On August 5 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 17:00.

Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.

No precipitation is expected in Armenia on August 5-9.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 1-2 degrees.