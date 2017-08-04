Air temperature to gradually increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
13:59, 4 August, 2017
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia on August 5-9, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress.
In the daytime up to 39...41 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley. The daily average air temperature will be 5-6 degrees higher than normal.
On August 5 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 17:00.
Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.
No precipitation is expected in Armenia on August 5-9.
Air temperature will gradually increase by 1-2 degrees.