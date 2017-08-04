Ambassador Mnatsakanyan, UNDP Administrator discuss world and bilateral agenda affairs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with newly-appointed UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ambassador congratulated Steiner on his appointment and talked about the developing cooperation with the UNDP thanks to which numerous joint programs have been implemented in Armenia.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner highly appreciated Armenia’s long-term partnership with the UNDP, thanked for the partnership and assistance.

The officials exchanged views on a number of affairs of world and bilateral agenda.

Achim Steiner expressed the UNDP’s assistance to the process of nationalization and integration of the sustainable development goals in Armenia.

During the meeting it was reaffirmed that the UNDP remains important partner for Armenia in terms of attracting new platforms and new cooperation formats aimed at promoting investments on sustainable development.