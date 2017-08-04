Today is International Beer Day
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The International Beer Day is being celebrated on the first Friday of August, reports Armenpress.
The holiday was founded by Jesse Avshalomov who was trying to increase the attractiveness of his beer house.
Since 2012 the International Beer Day is being celebrated in 207 cities of 50 countries of the world.
The history of brewing beer in Armenia dates back to ancient times. It is a known fact that Greek historian Xenophon (430–354 BC) in one of his works mentioned that he tasted beer in Armenia, mentioning the preparation ways of the beer.
