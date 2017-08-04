Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Виулен Айвазян перешел в «Вентспилс»


Бывший нападающий ереванского «Пюника» и гюмрийского «Ширака» Виулен Айвазян подписал с латвийским «Вентспилсом» контракт на полгода, передает transfermarkt

В последнее время экс-футболист молодежной сборной Армении проходил просмотр в составе «Вентспилса». В латвийском клубе он будет выступать под 9-м номером. 

Напомним, что 22-летний Айвазян этим летом покинул «Ширак». После 13-го тура чемпионата Латвии «Вентспилс» с 17-ю очками делит 4-5 места. 

Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration