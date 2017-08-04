Armenian literature center to be opened in Kazakhstan’s National Academic Library

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Center of Armenian literature will be opened in the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan, Umutkan Munalbaeva – director of the Library, told Armenpress, adding that there is a readiness for cooperation, programs are outlined, and several technical issues remained to be solved.

“We are going to open center of Armenian literature here to present the Armenian literature. There is a large Armenian community in Kazakhstan and Armenians can use this fund. We are closely cooperating with our Armenian partners. I am ready to provide opportunities for Armenian writers to come here and meet with the Armenian community, present their books to them”, Umutkan Munalbaeva said.

In 2016 center of Kazakh literature was opened in the National Library of Armenia which is a great opportunity to present to the Armenian reader Kazakhstan’s achievements and success. Director of the Library has been in Armenia and is very impressed by the opportunities the Matenadaran has, as well as its rich literature.

“It is a unique structure, our minister said it’s necessary to establish similar center in Kazakhstan, however, we are still far away from you. I will be honest, when I saw the Mateadaran, I said bravo to Armenians. Armenians are educated, patriotic people appreciating literature and maintaining traditions. I think we will be able to present more our culture, history in the two countries via the literature. When I visited Armenia, it seemed to me I had a complete picture on Armenians, however, being there I understood that I know very little about them. The mutual awareness on the culture and history of the two peoples is not at a high level, steps must be taken on this path”, she said.

The library management is being carried out in the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

“I have seen this experience abroad. The library management supposes analysis on what kind of books today are demanded, what is the reader of today, what is the age group, what preferences they have, what is the readers’ opinion over the use of new technologies”, she said, adding that she supports for libraries to be more.

The Academic Library created the best conditions for readers, scientists and researchers. Firstly, the library gives much emphasis on digitization, the literature in the library is being digitized by making numerous books, exclusive publications available online to readers.

The official opening ceremony of the Library was held on June 10, 2004. It hosted the first readers on September 10, 2005.

Anna Gziryan

Astana-Yerevan



