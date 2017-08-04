LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $1916.00, copper price down by 0.06% to $6318.00, lead price up by 1.07% to $2365.00, nickel price up by 0.63% to $10310.00, tin price up by 0.51% to $20605.00, zinc price up by 1.72% to $2813.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 11.88% to $56500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
