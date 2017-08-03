The critical situation of Azerbaijani economy has resulted in serious social-psychological issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani psychologists and experts consider the main reason of the rise in the number of suicides, murder of relatives, children and other violances as the aggrevation of the economic situation of the country, "Armenpress" reports Azerbaijani cebhe.info informs.

"The difficult economic situation that emerged in Azerbaijan as a result of decrease of gloal oil prices and the high inflation have brought forward a number of negative trends. As a result of unemployment, decline in revenues, rise of debts social-psychological tension has emerged among the society", the expers said, adding that these factors lead to rise in violance.

Acording to the experts, 85% of the suicide committers are mentally healthy people.

202 suicides took place in Azerbaijan in January-August, 2017. 327 suicides had taken place in 2016.