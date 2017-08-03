Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-17

YEREVAN, 3 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 478.72 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.59 drams to 567.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.91 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 633.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 15.06 drams to 19540.67 drams. Silver price down by 1.00 drams to 256.57 drams. Platinum price down by 11.16 drams to 14467.73 drams.