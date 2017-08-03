Armenia expands economic component of foreign policy

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government approved the economic criteria for targeting countries, the list of targeted countries, the assessment criteria for the performance of the economic activity of Armenian diplomatic representations in foreign countries aimed at developing the economic component of foreign policy, reports Armenpress.

Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said proposals have been made on the indicators of economic targeted works to be carried out by Armenian diplomatic representations and consular structures.

“The adoption of the draft will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the foreign economic policy, the engagement of embassies and diplomatic representations in the process of attracting investments, developing export and boosting tourism will be expanded which will contribute to the implementation of the Government’s action plan”, Kocharyan said.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the end of the year they will listen to all reports.

The list of targeted countries selected based on economic criteria includes Russia, US, China, Iran, Georgia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Lebanon, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.