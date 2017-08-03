Air temperature to be 5-6 degrees higher than normal in coming days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia from August 4 to 8, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress.

In the daytime up to 39...41 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley. The daily average air temperature will be 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

On August 4 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 17:00.

No precipitation is expected in the Republic on August 4-8.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature will gradually increase by 3-4 degrees.