Deputy minister optimistic over recording higher economic growth than 3.2% in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Garegin Melkonyan – deputy minister of economic development and investments, is hopeful and optimistic over Armenia’s economic growth for 2017, reports Armenpress.

After the Cabinet meeting on August 3, the deputy minister said the results of the first 6 months of this year are positive and 6.1% increase in economic activity can be recorded.

“In case of having any growth, we can seek for more. We need to strive since in order to have positive, continuous dynamics in economic, commercial, investment and other domains the current figure can serve basis for reaching more”, the deputy minister stated.

Melkonyan added that after summary of the GDP growth by the National Statistical Service, we will have positive results for this period, however, works need to be continued. According to him, all programs, boosting economic component in international relations, investment programs, as well as improvement of respective tools are aimed for the figures to be maintained and developed.

As for recording higher economic growth than the 3.2% set under the state budget program, the deputy minister stated: “Why not? The relatively active period of the year is ahead. We all know that the active economic period is the second half of the year. I am hopeful and optimistic”.



