Konstantin Orbelyan appointed Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree by Culture Minister Armen Amiryan, Konstantin Orbelyan has been appointed Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater after Alexander Spendiaryan based on the Government’s July 27 decision, the ministry told Armenpress.

According to the February 3 decree of Culture Minister Armen Amiryan, Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater Andranik Arzumanyan was dismissed in accordance with his application. According to the Minister’s another decree, Andranik Arzumanyan was appointed Adviser to the Culture Minister. Minister Amiryan signed another decree on appointing Theater artistic director Konstantin Orbelyan acting Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater.