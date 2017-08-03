Western countries interested in making investments in Meghri free economic zone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. After elimination of sanctions against Iran, the Western countries are interested in the opportunity to make investments in the Meghri free economic zone, Garegin Melkonyan – deputy minister of economic development and investments, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“In this context Armenia tries to form a positive environment so that the companies, by settling here, will cooperate with Iran. In order for the investors to work at the free economic zone, it must physically exist and should have necessary conditions to ensure customs regime. According to this decision the Meghri Free Economic Zone CJSC has been established”, the deputy minister stated.

Garegin Melkonyan added that respective works will be carried out at the company within three months which will be directed to formation and registration of the executive body.

“Later a development program will be presented. The works in connection with the territory will be implemented by stages, and later when the zone is completely formed, respective privilege will be provided”, he said.