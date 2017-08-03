Government to establish Digital Armenia foundation
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government will establish Digital Armenia Foundation in order to develop electronic state services, reports Armenpress.
The respective decision was made during the Government’s August 3 session.
“The objective of the Foundation is to assist in the use of digital technologies in all spheres of public administration, so as to increase the effectiveness of the work of the state apparatus and assist the private sector”, Vahe Stepanyan, chief of the Government’s staff, said.
