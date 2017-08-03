No Armenians among victims of Abkhazia military base blast – MFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the information received by the Armenian community of Abkhazia, there are no Armenians among the victims of the blast that occurred in Abkhazia’s military base, the Armenian foreign ministry said, reports Armenpress.

At least 60 people were injured in the blast at an ammunition depot of the Abkhazian Defense Ministry on August 2. 28 people have been hospitalized.

Investigation is underway.