Doctor Hovhannisyan sent to Cairo to discuss transfer of Armenian citizens wounded in Hurghada knife attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Head of the General & Thoracic Surgery Department at the Erebuni medical center Artak Hovhannisyan in Cairo will get acquainted with the health condition of Armenian citizens wounded in the Hurghada knife attack, Anahit Haytyan – spokeswoman of the healthcare minister, told Armenpress.

“The healthcare minister has sent Professor Artak Hovhannisyan to Cairo. He will get acquainted with the health condition of wounded Armenian citizens. Issues related to their transfer will also be discussed”, Anahit Haytyan said.

An unknown individual attacked tourists in a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt on July 14. The assailant was armed with a knife. Two German citizens have been killed. Two Armenians have been wounded. The attacker entered the hotel and randomly attacked the tourists. The two wounded Armenian citizens have been transported to one of the best hospitals of Cairo for receiving high-quality treatment.