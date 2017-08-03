Syrian-Armenians to establish productions in territories provided by Government

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government allocated territories to the Union of Syrian-Armenians NGO aimed at providing business support to Syrian-Armenians, reports Armenpress.

“Small productions will be established in the territories including Syrian-Armenians with respective professional skills. The Union of Syrian-Armenians NGO has also submitted a respective business program”, deputy minister of economic development and investments Garegin Mekonyan said at the Cabinet meeting.