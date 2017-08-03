Area adjacent to Meghri customs checkpoint to be constructed at first stage of free economic zone program

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has approved the draft on establishing Meghri free economic zone CJSC the management of which will be carried out by the ministry of economic development and investments, reports Armenpress.

Deputy minister of economic development and investments Garegin Melkonyan said the goal of creating the company is to ensure the creation, organization and development works of the free economic sone in the territory of Meghri community of Syunik province.

“The construction of free economic zone consists of several stages. At the first stage it is expected to construct the area near the Meghri customs checkpoint by ensuring main production and storage areas which will enable to enter the Iranian market without any obstacles”, Melkonyan said.

The free economic zone is expected to solve not only socio-economic issues of the province, but also it will contribute to inflow of foreign capital to Armenia, Armenia’s territorial development, strengthening economic ties with Iran, more effective use of potential of the EAEU membership and the current relations and ongoing talks with the EU.

Being a member of the EAEU, having privileged trade regime with the EU and common border with Iran, attractive investment and business environment set by international standards, Armenia, in case of having free economic zone with Iran, can present a major interest for organizing production with foreign orientation in the country, using commercial and logistic opportunities thanks to its geographical position.

In the first stage over 10 million investment will be made by the organizer of the free economic zone, and during the activity in the economic zone it is expected that over 120 operating companies will be engaged that will carry out 350-400 million USD investments, more than 2500 jobs will be created, and the annual average export will amount to over 80-100 million USD.