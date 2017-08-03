PM tasks to provide targeted assistance to disaster-affected rural people within a month

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has carried out thorough examinations and revealed all possible options to provide state assistance to land users of the communities affected by hailstorm, cold and mudflows during the year, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the Cabinet meeting on August 3, reports Armenpress.

“Based on the abovementioned, I task the ministers of agriculture, and territorial administration and development, president of the state water committee and governors to take necessary steps within a month for the land-users of the communities affected by 80 or 100% by the aforementioned disasters not to pay the land tax, the proceeds generated from the irrigation water, the money to be paid for the seeds provided within the frames of state assistance programs based on applications submitted”, the PM stated.