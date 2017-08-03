Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei endorses Hassan Rouhani as President of Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Hassan Rouhani as President of Iran, who won the majority of votes on May 19 presidential elections, IRNA reports.

Heads of the three branches of power in Iran, military officials, Ulema, academics and an array of foreign ambassadors and representatives attended the ceremony at Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran.

After the president-elect's endorsement by the Leader, he will attend the oath-taking ceremony in Majlis (Parliament) on August 5.

Then, the re-elected president will take office officially and start his mission to serve the people and the system.