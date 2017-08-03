Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August

President of Achilles Drivers Rights Protection Center dies aged 78


YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Hovhannisyan – President of the Achilles Drivers Rights Protection Center NGO, has died at the age of 78 as a result of sharp deterioration of his health condition.

Armenpress staff extends condolences to Hovhannisyan’s family and relatives.



