Thousands of Yazidis killed in northern Iraq for their ethnic affiliation – Aziz Tamoyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Yazidi community of Armenia remembers and pays tribute to the memory of the Yazidis killed in northern Iraq.

Aziz Tamoyan – president of the world’s yazidi union, told Armenpress thousands of Yazidis were killed in northern Iran on August 3, 2014 for their ethnic affiliation.

“What has happened on August 3, 2014 was a genocide. It was a planned action against Christians and Yazidis living in that territory. Terrorists sought to kill Yazidis for taking those territories under their control. As a result of their actions many people have been killed. 50 local villages were physically destroyed. Some part of the residents were killed, the remaining part fled to the Sinjar mountains. There are still Yazidis living there. Many people moved to different countries. Thousands of women were taken captive”, Tamoyan said.

Speaking about the international response to the Yazidi genocide, Aziz Tamoyan said there has been a response. Several countries have recognized the Yazidi genocide, however, according to him, this is not enough.

“Its recognition is still on paper, practical steps must be taken, for instance the settlements of Yazidis must be returned. The US, European countries and Russia promised to liberate the Yazidi settlements and return them as an autonomy, however, there are no results yet”, he said.

The Yazidis of Armenia urge the superpowers to ensure the return of Yazidis to their homes and declare a Yazidi autonomy. He reminded that from 7th century till now attempts are being made to physically eliminate Yazidis, however they continued living, working and maintaining their identity and religion.

“We pay tribute to the memory of the victims. They were killed for the sake of nation’s maintenance, their murder was linked with Yazidis’ national affiliation. We will continue our fight”, Aziz Tamoyan concluded.