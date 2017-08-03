LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.81% to $1925.50, copper price down by 0.23% to $6321.50, lead price up by 0.65% to $2340.00, nickel price up by 0.39% to $10245.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $20500.00, zinc price down by 0.50% to $2766.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 10.62% to $50500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.