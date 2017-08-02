Trump signs bill on anti-Russian sanctions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has signed the draft law tightening sanctions of the US against Russia, Iran and North Korea, a senior White House official told TASS on Wednesday, “Armenpress” reports, citing TASS.

"Yes. A statement [on this issue] is being prepared," he said briefly, answering a question on whether information that Trump signed the said bill was true. The White House official declined to give further comments on the issue.