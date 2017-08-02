Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-17

YEREVAN, 2 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 478.58 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 566.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 7.89 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 633.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 51.09 drams to 19555.73 drams. Silver price down by 0.33 drams to 257.57 drams. Platinum price up by 45.26 drams to 14478.89 drams.