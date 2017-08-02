Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

PM holds consultation on improvement of economic management system


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Consultation on improvement of economic management system was held in the Government of Armenia led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The representatives of the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI) reported to the PM the diagnostic results of the system and the obstacles to the activity of functional subdivisions, as well as presented new structural proposals.



