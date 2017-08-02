Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily suspended


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The supply of natural gas to Armenia will be suspended from August 3 for 30 calendar days due to construction works on the North Caucasus-South Caucasus main gas pipeline.

Gazprom Armenia CJSC told Armenpress the gas supply to Armenian consumers will be implemented without restrictions.



