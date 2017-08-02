Number of murders decreases in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 2312 cases of crimes against humanity have been recorded in Armenia as of January-June 2017, Armenpress reports citing the data of the National Statistical Service.

This number decreased by 189 similar cases compared to January-June 2016.

In January-June 2016, 39 murder cases were registered, this year that number has decreased by 25 or 14 cases.