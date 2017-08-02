Kremlin sees contractions in White House’s statements on anti-Russian sanctions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin sees certain contractions in the White House’s statements on the US anti-Russian sanctions, Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, reports TASS.

“We see some contradictions in the statements that the White House has been making”, Peskov said, when commenting on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s statement in which he said that neither he nor US President Donald Trump were happy about the action by the US Congress to put new sanctions in place.

The US Secretary of State said earlier that the US can't let the sanctions “take us off track of trying to restore the relationship”.