EAEU single currency can be created not earlier than 2025, says Russian minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The single currency of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can be created not earlier than 2025, Russia’s economic development minister Maksim Oreshkin said in an interview to Russia-24 TV channel, reports TASS.

“The talk now is not about common currency since all know the EU’s experience. The creation of single current in the EU without creation of market of goods and services, without regulation system resulted in serious economic imbalances which in their turn created a crisis in Europe in early 2010. Here the problem within the EAEU is the regulartion harmonization at all directions, including, in the financial markets, the banking system. And only the final stage can be the creation of single currency which concerns the prospect after 2025”, the Russian minister said.