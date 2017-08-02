American-Armenian Aramazd Andressian pleads guilty to killing his 5-year-old son

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian Aramazd Andressian Sr., who is accused of killing his 5-year-old son as revenge on his estranged wife, pleaded guilty during the court hearing, Los Angeles Times reports.

He is expected to face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Andressian’s attorney said his client had not planned the killing and was now taking responsibility for the “awful crime.”

The Los Angeles Police found the body of a missing 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. near a Santa Barbara lake. The boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested on June 23 in Las Vegas in charges of disappearance of his child.

Andressian, who was divorcing his wife and sharing custody of the boy, was captured on surveillance videotape at Disneyland with his son the night of April 20. He failed to return Aramazd to his mother the following day as scheduled. Andressian was found unconscious that morning in Arroyo Park near his South Pasadena home, and his car had been doused with gasoline.

Six days after his son was reported missing, Andressian released a statement — and photos of the boy — pleading with the public to help find him. He claimed he had no memory of what happened but said he suspected he had been attacked after he took his son to the park the day he vanished. His attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez said Andressian will plead not guilty.

The investigators recently noticed some troubling developments on Aramazd Andressian Sr., for instance, he changed his hair color, shaved off his beard and began making plans to head to a country where he could avoid extradition back to the US.





