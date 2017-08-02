81% of Armenia’s geological information digitized

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 81% of the geological information existing in the Republican Geological Fund has already been digitized, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told Armenpress.

By the end of the year the entire database will be available online to the public.

“80% of information is posted at www.geo-fund.am and is available to everyone. Posting the remaining part of digitized geological information at the website is on process”, Shushanik Kerobyan - Head of Geology, Normative-Methodological and Analysis Department at ministry’s Mineral Agency, said.

Digitized passports of 1380 minerals mines and displays are placed on the website.

The access to information existing in the Republican Geological Fund will make the mining industry field more attractive for implementation of investment programs. Investors will be able to get acquainted with the existing information without wasting additional time and resources.