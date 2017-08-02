Armenia introduces Institute of Defender of Businessmen Interests

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Justice Ministry submitted the bill on ‘Protection of interests of businessmen’ for public discussion.

Deputy Justice Minister Suren Krmoyan gave an interview to Armenpress, speaking about the need to develop such a bill and what innovations the ministry proposes to introduce.

-What was the reason for the development of such a bill?

-The necessity to develop a bill on ‘Protection of interests of businessmen’ derives from the government’s action plan. At the same time the development of the bill was linked with the demands to take measures aimed at improving the business environment, presenting the businessmen’s interests in state and local self-government bodies and organizations with their participation, revealing factors hindering the development of the business environment and eliminating them.

-What innovations and changes are proposed under this bill?

-It is expected to establish an Office of Defender of the Businessmen Interests.

The proposed mechanism for protection of businessmen interests has several peculiarities that are linked with special focus of the Defender’s activity, in particular, the Defender’s tasks are the followings: quick response to problems emerging during the businessmen’s activity, presentation and protection of businessmen interests at state and local self-government bodies, taking measures for eliminating factors hindering the businessmen’s activity and assisting the businessmen, promotion of investments and support to business, improvement of business environment, assistance to forming a favorable legislative field regulating the investment and business environment.

Applications can be submitted to the Defender within six months starting from the moment when the applicant becomes aware of the violation of his interests.

-Currently how the interests of businessmen are being protected and what obstacles do they face?

-I must state that currently there are certain mechanisms for protection of businessmen interests in Armenia, for instance, the Institute of the Human Rights Defender, Joint Appeals Committee of Inspection Services and etc, however, there is still no such specialized agency whose activity will aim at assisting the businessmen and presenting their interests at state and local self-government bodies, eliminating the barriers.

-What are the expectations if the current bill is approved by the Parliament?

-The adoption of the bill will create additional effective guarantees for protection of businessmen interests in Armenia, will promote the process of attracting investments, will improve the business environment and reduce corruption risks, will create more effective grounds for public-private sector dialogue, as well as preconditions for adopting legal acts aimed at improving the business environment, making changes and amendments on them.

Interview by Karen Khachatryan