Industrial production volumes increase by 12.4% in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The volumes of industrial production in Armenia comprised 760 billion 360.2 million AMD in January-June 2017, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

This an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period of 2016.

The increase in mining industry and open mines operation field comprised 8.9%, whereas that in processing industry was 17.5%. The increase in food industry field amounted t 8.5%, 23.5% - beverage production, 24.6% - tobacco products, and 20.4% - pharmaceutical products.