US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI chief
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The US Senate approved Christopher Wray’s candidacy for the post of chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), reports Interfax.
92 senators supported his candidacy, while two voted against.
US President Donald Trump dismissed former FBI chief James Comey on May 9.
Trump nominated Christopher Wray to the post in July.
