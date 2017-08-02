LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.73% to $1910.00, copper price down by 0.74% to $6336.00, lead price down by 0.34% to $2325.00, nickel price down by 0.73% to $10205.00, tin price down by 1.59% to $20480.00, zinc price down by 1.07% to $2780.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.