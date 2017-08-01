Ambulance and bus collide in Yerevan – 4 hospitalized
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. An ambulance and a bus collided in Yerevan’s Mamikonyants-Shirvanzade crossroad at 18:00, August 1. As a result 4 people were hospitalized at “St. Gregory the Illuminator” hospital.
As “Armenpress” was informed from the hospital, the health condition of the injured is of average severity and there are no risks for their lives.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 20:22 Ambulance and bus collide in Yerevan – 4 hospitalized
- 18:50 Armenian Government establishes “Meghri free trade zone” company
- 18:01 Gallup International survey shows Armenian citizens are satisfied with Premier Karapetyan’s work
- 17:46 Shooting takes place in Moscow region court – there are victims and injured
- 17:22 Yerevan to host exhibition of Iranian goods and services in September
- 16:41 St. Ghazanchetsots church, Persian mosque, museum of unique stones: Artsakh’s Shushi key tourism destination
- 16:11 We highly appreciate Iran’s principled stance on NK conflict settlement – Armenian President
- 16:05 Human rights protection is one of Government’s priorities, says PM Karapetyan
- 14:53 Armenia’s foreign trade turnover volume increases by 24%
- 14:13 Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia on August 3-4
- 13:34 Armenians prefer to spend summer holidays in Russia or Georgia
- 13:09 Armenia-Iran relations are exemplary and unique – President Sargsyan’s interview to Iranian Shargh daily
- 12:38 Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
- 12:19 464.698 pensioners registered in Armenia as of July 1, 2017
- 12:16 Iranian citizen wanted by Iran Interpol detained at Bagratashen checkpoint
- 11:57 Armenian Armed Forces' representatives participate in International Army Games in Kazakhstan
- 11:42 Turkey makes decision to demolish house of Sevan Nishanyan located in Izmir’s Şirince village
- 11:38 Georgia may request ex-President Saakashvili’s extradition from US
- 10:52 Armenia’s representative re-elected as Chairwoman of EDS Human Rights Committee
- 10:38 George Clooney to donate $2.25 million to open schools for Syrian refugee children in Lebanon
- 10:30 Herbert Salber to leave post of EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia
- 10:13 U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
- 09:39 50.000 tourists from different countries of the world: Tourism activeness in Dilijan at highest level
- 09:27 8-year-old Armenian Daniel Dallakyan in spotlight of Spanish media thanks to his success in kart racing
- 09:15 European stocks - 31-07-17
- 09:07 US stocks - 31-07-17
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-17
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 31-07-17
- 09:04 Oil Prices up - 31-07-17
- 07.31-21:43 Pentagon concerned over Turkey’s possible purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems
- 07.31-20:26 Armenians of Izmir to hold liturgy for the first time after 95-year break
- 07.31-19:51 Ukrainian citizen has been in captivity in Azerbaijan for 17 years
- 07.31-19:34 Polish President vetoes two judicial reform bills
- 07.31-18:54 Armenia’s Justice Ministry, UK Embassy sign MoU
- 07.31-18:41 John Kelly assumes post of White House chief of staff
17:17, 07.27.2017
Viewed 26302 times "We need to recognize Armenian Genocide", says Israeli politician
12:53, 07.25.2017
Viewed 3935 times ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece
12:26, 07.27.2017
Viewed 1775 times Israeli minister pays homage to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial
21:43, 07.26.2017
Viewed 1771 times Armenia’s Defense Ministry gives tough response to joint statement of Azerbaijani defense and foreign ministries
13:23, 07.29.2017
Viewed 1769 times Why is ethnic Armenian Mahmut Konuk searching for justice in Ankara’s streets?