Ambulance and bus collide in Yerevan – 4 hospitalized


YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. An ambulance and a bus collided in Yerevan’s Mamikonyants-Shirvanzade crossroad at 18:00, August 1. As a result 4 people were hospitalized at “St. Gregory the Illuminator” hospital.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the hospital, the health condition of the injured is of average severity and there are no risks for their lives.



