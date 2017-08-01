Armenian Government establishes “Meghri free trade zone” company

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Government establishes “Meghri free trade zone” Closed Joint-Stock Company the mamangment of which will be under the Ministry of Economic Develoment and Investments of Armenia, “Armenpress” reports the draft on the establishment of the company is included in the agenda of the Cabinet’s August 3 meeting.

According to the justification, the goal of the creation of the company is to ensure the creation of the free trade zone in Meghri community of Syunik Province, its organization and development.

It’s expected that Armenia, being an EEU member state, having a privileged trade regime with the EU and sharing a border with Iran, as well as having attractive investment and business environment affirmed by international rankings, can ba of great interest for establishing export oriented companies and using its trade and logistic capacities conditioned by Armenia’s geolocation in case of having a free trade zone on the border with Iran.

The construction works of Meghri free trade zone kicked off in 2017. The free trade zone will solve not only the social-economic issues of the Province, but also will promote the inflow of foreign capital to Armenia, foster regional development of Armenia, and strengthen economic relations with Iran.

It’s expected that after the free trade zone is put into operation nearly 120 componies will be involved which will make 350-400 million USD investments, creating over 2500 new jobs, while average annual export will reach 80-100 million USD.