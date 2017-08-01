Gallup International survey shows Armenian citizens are satisfied with Premier Karapetyan’s work

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. According to the survey conducted by the Gallup International, 59% of the citizens of Armenia are satisfied with the works of Premier Karen Karapetyan and only 16.4% are dissatisfied.

“Positive expectations had been formed among the public after the appointment of Karen Karapetyan to the post of the Premier. To the question to what extent those expectations were realized during the past 8 months, 49.2% answered that the expectations were realized to some extent, 23.7% think the expectations were not realized to some extent and 19% think the expectations were not realized at all”, President of Armenian Marketing Association NGO Aram Navasardyan told the reporters.

“Armenpress” reports Navasardyan added that according to the respondents, Prime Minister Karapetyan should first of all concentrate on creating new jobs, economy and also curroption issues. 13.0% of the respondents fully trust Karen Karapetyan, 12.1% do not trust at all.

1104 people from different regions of Armenia participated in the face-to-face survey.