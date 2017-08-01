Yerevan to host exhibition of Iranian goods and services in September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan on August 1 met with Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, President of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization Mojtaba Khosrowtaj at the Tehran international exhibition center, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several Iranian economic companies and associations. During the meeting a joint discussion was held on increasing the Armenia-Iran trade turnover volumes and developing the economic ties between the two countries.

The sides discussed issues relating to boosting bilateral trade, implementing joint economic programs, as well as exchanging information on economic affairs. They also touched upon issues on organization of exhibition of Iranian goods and services in Yerevan on September 21-25.